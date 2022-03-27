Area locals came downtown Saturday to the lot at 900 N. Washington St. to see 37 entries of unique, classic and sporty vehicles at the Freedom Fest Car Fest, put on as a fundraiser for this summer’s Freedom Fest JC event.
The entries ranged from a classic 1965 Ford Thunderbird to a sporty 2014 Chevrolet Corvette. Six awards were given out for best vintage, truck, sleeper, paint and foreign car, plus an overall winner. Attendees purchased tickets for a 50/50 raffle and could purchase breakfast and lunch from food trucks in the area.
Midwest Coach Works sponsored the event.
The overall winner was a white and orange 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z11 RS/SS Indy Pace Car convertible, owned by Gail Dye, of Junction City. During the car show, Dye wore white and orange to match the car.
Dye said she and her late husband, Jerry, who owned a mechanic shop on 11th Street for around 50 years, had the car since 1975, after the owner at the time left the vehicle at Jerry Dye’s shop and never came back for it. After holding the car for years, they finally went through the process to claim the vehicle, and it wasn’t until about three years ago that they started to restore the car.
Dye’s husband passed away this past September, so she said the award is especially meaningful to her in remembering how much he worked on the car to restore it.
A few people came up to her after the car was given the award to congratulate her and tell her that her husband Jerry would be proud.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “Mechanically, he rebuilt everything.”
Dye said a friend of theirs did the bodywork and she did the upholstery in the interior of the vehicle. She said they restored it to its original look with original parts and original replacement parts.
Jim and Vicky Talley, of Solomon, won the “Best Sleeper” award for their blue 1957 Chevrolet Nomad.
Jim Talley said they had the car since 2014, when they met someone who had the vehicle, and Vicky Talley said she had to have it. They bought it and repainted it a dark blue, a color Vicky Talley picked out.
Gary Kraner, of Manhattan, showed his light blue 1965 Ford Thunderbird at the Car Fest. He said he learned about the show through the Yard Art Classics Car Club Facebook page. He typically shows his car at the car show the club puts on in Manhattan. When he learned about the new car show Freedom Fest JC was putting on in Junction City, he was excited to bring his car to the area.
Travis Godfrey, coordinator, said the group plans to hold the Freedom Fest Car Fest annually to help raise funds for the Freedom Fest event each year. He hopes the parking lot will be filled with even more cars next year.
