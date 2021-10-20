Area students were among the nearly 100 students to receive scholarships for the fall semester of Kansas State University Online. The scholarships ranged from $300 to $1,000 each and totaled $50,300.
Many of K-State Online’s students are adults balancing part-time classes with other responsibilities, like family and jobs. The scholarships are available to both part-time and full-time students to provide more individuals the opportunity to earn a degree at their own pace.
Among the area recipients of the fall 2021 scholarships are Hannah Kadugyed, master’s student in teaching, awarded the Grow America Farmers Communities Scholarship, and Nicole Mcconnell, master’s student in teaching, awarded the Grow America Farmers Communities Scholarship, both from Fort Riley.
Also Sofia Villa, freshman in business administration, of Manhattan, was awarded the College of Business Administration Scholarship for Distance Education Students, and Drake Wolters, senior in personal financial planning, of Salina, was awarded the Global Campus Scholarship for Distance Education Students.
