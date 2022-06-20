Temperatures are rising, days are getting longer, and summer camps are in full swing. With school out of session, summer camps in the area offer a variety of topics to pique the interests of children.
Rock Springs 4-H Summer Camp has several sessions for overnight campers, divided into age groups. Explorers (ages 8-10), Trailblazers (ages 11-13), Adventurers (ages 14-17) and Counselors-in-Training: C.I.T. (ages 16-17) have the options of selecting a four-day, three-night stay throughout the month of June or a seven-day, six-night stay later in July. The camp offers different pricing tiers based on economic needs. Visit the camp website at rockspringsranch4hcamp.org to learn more.
Although 4-H membership is not required to attend, 4-H’er Mallory King was through the roof with excitement for her first day. She walked into her cabin, ready to start the week.
“[Mallory] wasn’t nervous at all and immediately when we got there ran into a friend that’s in our 4-H club,” her mom, Ashley King, said.
Area churches are holding Vacation Bible Schools (VBS) to provide children with fun, comradery and Bible lessons. Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City is holding the Rocky Railway themed VBS July 11-15 from 9 a.m. to Noon.
At the end of that class, the church will hold a lunch for participants and their families. The age range for the VBS is 4 to 12 years old, but the website states that potty-trained 3-year-olds may attend. Registration can be found on the church website calvarybaptistjc.org.
First Presbyterian Church in Junction City is holding its VBS on July 25-28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Food Truck Party: On a roll with God is the theme for this camp. The church’s website states 3-year-olds that are potty trained through children who finished 5th grade are welcomed to attend, and the church is looking for volunteers. To assist, visit the website https://vbspro.events/p/events/foodtruckparty or call Dawn Avery at 785-238-1191.
St. Xavier’s Catholic School is holding a Kids Summer Camp for ages 4 to 7 on July 5-29. The camp will take place on Tuesdays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The camp includes activities like “water fun, arts and crafts, treasure hunt, tie dye, gardening, story time and outdoor fun.” Reserve a spot by visiting the website saintxrams.org or contacting the school at 785-238-2841.
For those with more of an artistic side, Brandy Davis, owner of Gem Studios is holding several weekly themed art camps. June 20-23 features Bugs & Animal Art, July 11-14 is Crazy Art and the final week of July 18-21 will have 3D Art.
“Parents should plan to drop off kids at 1 p.m. and pick up at 3 p.m.,” Davis states. “All art supplies and snacks are provided.”
The first week’s theme of Ocean Art brought young artists out to show off their skills with a mixed-media fish.
Junction City Little Theater finished its annual Summer Theater production of Frozen (Grades 3-5). Performances were June 16 and June 17 at 7 p.m. at the C.L. Hoover Opera House. The older children (Grades 6-12) are performing Newsies Jr. on June 23 and June 24 at 7 p.m. The cost of tickets is $8. Summer theater offers those children interested in the performing arts a chance to enjoy another opportunity to present a child-friendly production for community families.
The variety of opportunities for the youth in Junction City/Geary County area offers a fun and busy summer with a way to stay connected to friends and make new ones over the next couple months.
