NOTE - Official rainfall and temperature information is based on data kept at Milford Lake by the Corps of Engineers. For more information contact Chuck Otte, 238-4161.
August continued the ongoing trend of above average temperatures. Unfortunately, unlike the previous three months that had near average or above average precipitation, August was also dry!
The average daily high, during August, was 90.9, 2.9 degrees above normal. The average overnight low was 68.2, 1.9 degrees above normal. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 79.5, 2.3 degrees above average. While it was above average, it was slightly cooler than July which is what we would normally expect. The highest temperature for the month was 101 degrees reached on the 6th, 7th, and 13th of the month. The lowest temperature for the month was 62, achieved on the 11th, 18th, and 31st. While it was above average it was a long ways from being record setting. The hottest August on record was in 2000 when we had a monthly mean temperature of 85.0 degrees. Even last year was warmer with a monthly mean temperature of 80.7. The coolest August on record was in 1981 with a very comfortable monthly mean temperature of 71.5. There was one temperature record set in August. The daily high of 72 on the 16th broke the record for the low high temperature for that date. The old record was 74 set in 1964. A lot of locations around the state have been comparing the number of days of 100 or higher to the long term average. Looking back to 1949 (over 70 years of records we find that our area has an average of 9 days per summer with temperatures of 100 or higher. This summer we have had 8 to date. We could still have high temperatures over 100 though so stay tuned! In looking at days with temperatures of 90 or above we find that the long term average is 52 days per year. As of August 31, we were at 52 days. Given the early September forecast, we will likely end up a little over 52 days this year of 90 or higher. The summer with the most days over 100 was in 1954 when the mercury hit 100 or above on 42 days.
Both Junction City and Milford Lake recorded well below average rainfall for August. Average August rainfall is 4.55 inches. Milford Lake recorded 1.08 inches for the month and Junction City 1.38 inches. Normal precipitation year to date is 25.65 inches. Year to date Junction City has received 23.61 inches and Milford Lake 22.81 inches. While it was drier than normal for the month, it wasn’t record dry. That honor goes to 1971 when there was no rainfall recorded in August. The wettest August was in 2013 when 10.33 inches of rain deluged the region!
September is a month of changes. It brings us the official start of autumn and cooler temperatures. Average daily highs for the month drop from 85 on the 1st to 75 on the 30th. Overnight lows drop even further going from 64 at the start of September to 51 by the end. While we have seen frost in September, it is not an expected occurrence. With the end of summer we head into the drier parts of the year. September has a long term average rainfall of 2.85 inches. For those who can’t wait for snowy mornings, you’ve got a ways to go yet as we don’t expect even early snows until late October.
