The newest Flint Hills Discovery Center exhibit, Big League Fun, opens May 28 at 10 a.m. The exhibit runs through Sept. 11.
The exhibit it for the whole family to experience interactive Big League Fun. Visitors can explore baseball training simulations, sports trivia and hands-on activities for all the little league players and baseball fans.
Big League Fun celebrates the game of baseball while engaging children in learning opportunities with different activities that promote science, technology, engineering and math education.
Visitors can review tips for proper pitching, take the mound and pitch into the strike zone or be the umpire and make the call. They can interview players, coaches and fans using a real camera and green-screen technology. Visitors can customize their own baseball card with their favorite team logo and dress up as the team player for a photo.
“Big League Fun combines the excitement of the sport with educational highlights and encourages kids to be active,” staff said.
The exhibit features bilingual signage to help adults understand how children learn through play.
Big League Fun was developed by the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum in cooperation with and the express permission of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc. MLB trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.