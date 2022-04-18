Officials on Monday announced that biotech company Scorpion Biological Services is coming to Manhattan, and bringing with it 500 new jobs.
The San Antonio-based company will build a $650-million, 500,000-square-foot facility in Pottawatomie County off of Excel Road near Manhattan.
Scorpion is a subsidiary of Heat Biologics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel biodefense assets and first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The Manhattan facility would serve as the commercial manufacturing arm of the company.
David Halverson, president of Scorpion Biological Services, said the company is developing “the next generation of drugs to protect our national defense.” Halverson said the company plans to have a portion of the facility ready by August 2024 to produce an anthrax vaccine, although Scorpion has “the ability to move faster if needed.”
He said Scorpion plans to hire 500 people with an average salary of about $76,000.
Halverson touted Manhattan’s education — Kansas State University and Manhattan Area Technical College — as part of the reason for selecting Manhattan. He said the company also plans to work with Fort Riley soldiers transitioning out of the military.
“We picked Manhattan because there isn’t a better place to find the best and brightest,” he said.
Gov. Laura Kelly said this is the largest capital investment in the state since the start of her term.
“In other words, this is a big deal,” she said. “It’s big for Scorpion. It’s big for Manhattan. It’s big for Kansas.”
Pottawatomie County Commission chairman Pat Weixelman mentioned that the county is the fastest-growing county per capita in the state, according to the Census.
“We look forward to continuing the bright future for Pottawatomie County,” he said.
Mayor Linda Morse said the facilities like this make Manhattan a “shining star.”
“Our communities and our economy will only grow stronger,” she said.
Jason Smith, president and CEO of Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said area officials created the Greater Manhattan Economic Partnership for days like this. He said Scorpion’s arrival isn’t “happenstance or luck.”
“Five years ago, local leaders came together to form an economic development regional partnership to do things like this today,” he said.
The project is supposed to achieve goals outlined in the Kansas Framework for Growth, an economic development strategic plan.
The plan targets advanced manufacturing; aerospace; distribution, logistics and transportation; food and agriculture; and professional and technical services.
The deal is still pending local, county and state approvals for incentive packages.
On Tuesday, the Manhattan City Commission will consider a resolution of intent to commit to the project, which is anticipated to include island annexation of the proposed site at the northeast corner of Excel Road and Highway 24. Sale of the property, currently owned by Midwest Concrete Materials Inc., is still pending approvals. Representatives of Scorpion plan to attend the commission meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the project.
City manager Ron Fehr said the Manhattan city government’s incentives package would be finalized at another time. He said it would include $8 million from the economic development fund based on job creation and $550 million in industrial revenue bonds (IRBs) with a 10-year tax abatement.
Manhattan issues IRBs to entities for development to better the entire economy. Under an IRB, the city takes ownership of the property and leases it back to the entity, which makes the annual principal and interest payments on the bonds equal to the lease payments. The city doesn’t take on any of the debt.
In terms of the IRB amount, Fehr said the city hasn’t anything “even close to what this would be,” citing previous amounts of $60 million for Meadowlark Hills and $40 million for GTM.
State officials didn’t provide the dollar amount for incentives, saying it would be revealed in two weeks. The state incentives will be performance based and include rebate of withholding tax, investment tax credit and cash provided for hitting job creation targets.
Pottawatomie County officials said their incentives also aren’t set in stone, but Scorpion is requesting up to $5 million based on job creation.
