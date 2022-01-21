Bipartisan bill extends provisions providing relief for health care workers

Friday, Gov. Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2477, which extends provisions in Executive Orders 22-01 and 22-02 until next year on Jan. 20. The bill allows staffing flexibility at health care and long-term care facilities throughout the state to address staffing shortages that continue to strain the health care system.
Under the bill, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services will extend renewal deadlines for occupational and professional licenses, certifications and registrations it issues and may issue a temporary license, certification or registration to anyone who previously had one, so long as it was issued on or after Jan. 6, 2017 and the person was in good standing before its lapse.
Additionally, people can receive temporary aide authorizations to assist, and healthcare facilities may allow enrolled students to become a licensed, registered or certified healthcare professional to volunteer to work in roles appropriate to their education, training and experience.
“This legislation will mitigate the shortage of health care providers while we deal with the Omicron surge,” Kelly said. “I want to thank the Legislature for their bipartisan support and swift action to get this bill to my desk. Our front-line health care workers have been overwhelmed by the highly contagious Omicron variant, and they need our support now.”
Through an update to the bill, fees will not be required for license, certification or registration renewal while the bill is in effect. The extension pushed the legislation expiration date from March 31, 2022 to Jan. 20, 2023.
Kelly reminded people that the best way to alleviate the strain on medical workers is by getting vaccinated and boosted, as “legislation will not alleviate all the problems hospitals are facing.”
