TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded $9,610 to the Black History Trail of Geary County, Inc., in Junction City to support the first phase of an outdoor signage project that will educate citizens and visitors about the history of Black residents of Geary County. Jo Bogan serves as project director.
The Black History Trail of Geary County (BHT) was formed earlier this year as an educational 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, with Jim Sands, retired city commissioner, as president, and Jo Bogan as project director. Fourteen historical sites are proposed for Phase 1 of a walking/driving trail, including churches, neighborhoods, schools, lodges, a cemetery, a baseball stadium, and a VFW post. BHT is working closely with site representatives to determine the best wording and locations for the signs. A centrally featured site will be Ninth Street, the former Black business district that was “urban renewed” out of existence. Ninth Street has been the subject of a film and several books, but residents insist that there are many stories of Ninth Street still to be told. “My recollection of East Ninth Street was about music, soul food, dancing, pool tables, card games, ice cream shops, night life—good to great times,” said Jim Sands. BHT will continue recording memories of Ninth St. and other aspects of local Black history throughout the year, together with the Geary County Historical Society.
“Humanities Kansas is proud to support this project exploring Kansas history and culture,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “It’s exciting to see local stories being told and preserved in so many different forms.”
Upon receiving news of this award, Project Director Jo Bogan said, “We are so proud of this recognition from Humanities Kansas! This grant will support Geary County residents and visitors as we journey into the echoes and whispers of the past. Together, we will peek into history and marvel at the perseverance of the human spirit!”
