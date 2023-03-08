A former sergeant major and Junction City Commissioner is spear-heading an effort to create a Black History Trail in Junction City.
“This thing right here is so important to me,” said Jim Sands, as the guest speaker of the Military Affairs Council breakfast on Feb. 23. ‘“There are two types of history in the United States. We went to school to learn about one; but we didn’t learn about the other; and we’re part of it! But we avoid so much of it.”
Sands came to Junction City in 1996 after spending 14 years in Europe, and was garrison sergeant major at Fort Riley for three years. He remembers growing up in a colored school in Maryland, having to drink from a water fountain with “C” on it and getting into many fights because of the color of his skin.
“That’s the time period I grew up in,” he said. “That’s the history that we’re missing. That’s the history they don’t want taught, but it’s only been 40 or 50 years.”
He added there used to be two militaries – one colored, one not, but that was broken up in the ‘40’s. He cited examples of colored units and Buffalo soldiers, including the Ninth and 10th Cavalry, the 38th, 39th, 40th, 41st Infantry Regiments, and the infamous Fighting 54th, the 761st Tank Battalion.
“It’s not that long ago,” Sands said. “All of those units were separate.”
Since his time in Junction City, Sands befriended the last Buffalo soldiers here, including Nolan Self, and Albert Curley. It is this legacy that inspired Sands to start an effort to create Black History Trail. A few years ago they asked Sands while they were being recognized at the Statehouse “to please make sure our legacy is not gone.”
Sands hopes to include as part of the trail, Self’s home, located just left of the Geary County Courthouse, and the memorabilia that’s in it for a museum to be established next to Buffalo Soldier Park.
“There’s a lot going on here, you just got to get invested and check it out,” Sands said.
In about three months, the project will landmark three spots: the local VFW Post No 8773, which was not allowed to be a part of other VFWs because they allowed colored veterans to join. They will also landmark the First Church of God and the Second Missionary Baptist, both one of the original churches of Junction City.
In the next phase, the project will add East Ninth Street properties, including the Ward Chapel AME Church and the homes of several important black figures, including filmmaker Kevin Wilmott as well as Buffalo Soldier Park.
He also hopes to include Rathert Field, where the Negro League played in Phase 3, as well as the Buffalo Solider USO, homes of Jackie Robinson and boxer Joe Lewis and Albert Curley’s house.
Other sites that may be part of the trail include Highland Cemetery, the back of which is where people of color were buried, the original Junction City High School (now the Freshman Success Academy), the Geary County Museum and the Pentecostal Church, and the City of Dunlap, a town where freed slaves came to settle.
“The great thing about Junction City is that they didn’t have segregated schools,” Sands said. “Everyone went to the same school.”
The project is looking for funding. They received small grants from the Kansas Humanities Council and the Geary County Foundation, but need private donations and volunteers too.
“We’re growing,” Sands said. “History will not be forgotten. This is the objective. I want to provide a learning opportunity. I want to project and facilitate the sharing of knowledge. I want people to learn. I want them to know.”
Each site will have QRL code where visitors can use their phones to learn more about that particular part of the trail.
Read more about the project at blackhistorytrailofgearycounty.orgIn phase 2
