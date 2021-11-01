The Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting blogger Vanessa Whiteside beginning Nov. 3 to tour the area and explore Junction City and Geary County.
Whiteside, owner of One Delightful Life, is from Wichita, Kansas and has a passion for writing, photography, travel and food. In her blogs she says she enjoys visiting and revisiting places for the new adventures.
Whiteside works with tourism industry partners to showcase all the great things about each place she visits by combining her expressive writing and her beautiful photography.
One Delightful Life features recipes, fun travel destinations and lifestyle tips. She is a supporter of shopping local, and her posts often feature independently- owned businesses.
With more the 45,000 monthly website views, 79,000 monthly Pinterest views and thousands of Twitter and Instagram followers, she gets viewers from all walks of life.
To see posts on places she has traveled, visit her website www.onedelightfullife.com or check out One Delightful Life on Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
This visit is in coordination with a grant from the Kansas State Tourism Office and the I-70 Association to promote tourism in Kansas through multi-media outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.