The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
KDHE and KDWP urge Kansans to be aware of active advisories before participating in any water recreation including boating, waterfowl hunting and fishing. Blue-green algae blooms are unpredictable, and conditions can change quickly. Harmful algae blooms typically begin in May and can occur through October or later. They generally coincide with longer days and warm water temperatures and often flourish in nutrient-laden waters. However, dead algae can wash up on shorelines and in marshy areas and persist for long periods. Children and dogs are most susceptible to toxin exposure.
A harmful algae bloom may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure, like direct contact, ingestion and inhalation, but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat and headache. Those who come into contact with algae should rinse the area with clean, fresh water and do the same for any children or animals who have encountered the algae as well.
Warning advisories are active for Ford County Lake, Gathering Pond at Milford, Jerry Ivey Pond, Lake Afton, Lake Jeanette, Melvern Outlet Pond, Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Neosho Co SFL, Riverwalk Landing Pond and South Lake.
Other lakes, including Milford Lake Zone C, have a watch advisory for the algae. Advisories that were lifted Friday include those for Milford Lake Zone A and Zone B, River Pond below Tuttle Reservoir and Webster Reservoir.
A Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure. Contact with the waterbody should be avoided. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends precautions be taken.
Pets or livestock should not drink the lake water under these conditions, and it should never be consumed by humans regardless of blue-green algae status. Water contact should be avoided. Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded. Do not allow pets to eat dried algae. If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible. Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.
A Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water. Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms. Boating and fishing are safe, however, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact. Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.
KDHE investigates publicly accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on credible field observation and sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.
If you observe a scum or paint-like surface on the water, small floating blue-green clumps or filaments in the water or if the water is an opaque green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.
For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdheks.gov/algae-illness/index.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.