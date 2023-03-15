Last Monday, March 6, the USD 375 school board agreed to set up a repurposed playground at Morris Hill Elementary while one is under construction there, according to the USD 375 agenda document posted online.
The agenda for the meeting stated thatconstruction of Morris Hill Elementary will continue into the next school year on the south side of the building. Because the permanent playground is placed on the south side between pods and that playground cannot be utilized by children until construction is complete for safety reasons, staff recommended the best alternative is to install repurposed equipment from Ware Elementary temporarily on the north side of the building for one school year.
This playground purchase would backfill the equipment taken from Ware Elementary.
Quotes from three vendors were solicited on Jan. 19. Specific instructions were given describing that the district needs the equipment installed prior to Aug. 10, 2023. The board awarded the project ot \\toFry & Associates for $94,382.
Also according the agenda of the March 6 USD 375 school board meeting:
– The board approved infrastructure updates to the server room at the Mary E. Devin Center that cost $318,051.73; renewed Frontline Education, a system tracks and manages substitutes for $22,301.38; approved out-of-state travel for the Jr ROTC program at JCHS to go to South Dakota and Missouri for meets; approved purchase of a greenhouse at JCHS to not exceed $290,000; and purchased a 2024 Chevrolet Express Cutaway to be used a food service truck from m Clark Chevrolet for $63,904.
– The board discussed the RFQ sent out for summer projects and a new child care center that was due March 2 and approved schematic design development for the proposed early childhood center and a construction manager for the project.
– Superintendent Reginald Eggleston presented Mariam Khoury and her J-Steppers Dance Team with certificates of achievement and recognized boys and girls wrestlers and coach Tyler Gonzaless for their outstanding showing at the state.
– The board reviewed letters of intent in hiringEvelyn Farrell as a language arts at JCMS for this school year; and for the next school year, Jessica Nelson as the assistant director of special education; John Alfrey and McKayla Alberto, communications teachers at JCHS; BrayLynn Anshutz, physical education teacher at Ware Elementary; Brianna Bushell, first-grade teacher at Morris Hill Elementary; Donavon Campuzano, second-grade teacher at Morris Hill Elementary; Cole Carmody, social studies teacher at JCHS; Steven Cortez, special education teacher at JCHS; Amanda Cunningham, fifth-grade teacher at Seitz Elementary; Mikayla Enyart, second-grade teacher at Fort Riley Elementary; Katherine Greenleaf, first-grade teacher at Fort Riley Elementary; Adrianna Hahner, kindergarten teacher at Morris Hill Elementary; Michael Lager, social studies teacher at JCMS, Hannah Phillips, third-grade teacher at Fort Riley Elementary; Brooke Kinsley, kindergarten teacher at Morris Hill Elementary; Katie Perrone, fourth-grade teacher at Ware Elementary; Dena Rhynalds, elementary support educator at Ware Elementary; Kailey Slaughter, first-grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary; Ashlyn Solis, fourth-grade teacher at Fort Riley Elementary, Anna Stiehr fifth-grade teacher at Ware Elementary; and Sarah Whitney infant-toddler caregiver at the Heim Building.
– The board accepted resignations of Nathan Downs as the special education director, JCHS science teachers Kallendra Bexley, Morris Hill Elementary kindergarten teacher lJessica Breidenstein, Washington Elementary third-grade teacher Kelly Brown, Eisenhower Elementary fifth-grade teacher Noah Current, Fort Riley Elementary fifth-grade teacher Brynna Gill, Seitz Elementary special education substitute teacher Anna Gregory, Ware Elementary fourth-grade substitute teacher Christine Turnbow, Ware Elementary kindergarten intern teacher Leslie Rankin; five paraeducators, three playground/lunch rooms aides, two mail carriers and an ELL instructional aide. A tutor and a cook were also terminated.
– In classified staff, the board hired Carley Clark as a classified substitute, Krystal Plante as a a lunchroom/playground aide, Katie Phemister as as McKinney Vento associate, Kent Hittle as a mail carrier and Elizabeth Ford, Chelsea McDiffett, Michael Millarez, Kaley Nevill, Charline Nunez, Jesse Peschon, Nadine Reynolds, Kel Stroud and Brittany Wolf as paraeducators.
– The board approved early graduation request by Trinity (Ty) Ray, Kaitlyn Wilson-Glacken and Ashley Florez-Ruiz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.