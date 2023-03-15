Last Monday, March 6, the USD 375 school board agreed to set up a repurposed playground at Morris Hill Elementary while one is under construction there, according to the USD 375 agenda document posted online.

The agenda for the meeting stated that construction of Morris Hill Elementary will continue into the next school year on the south side of the building.  Because the permanent playground is placed on the south side between pods and that playground cannot be utilized by children until construction is complete for safety reasons,  staff recommended the best alternative is to install repurposed equipment from Ware Elementary temporarily on the north side of the building for one school year. 