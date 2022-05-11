The USD 475 Board of Education approved new positions at its last meeting, including a budget specialist position for the district, an assistant principal and four CORE teacher positions at Karns, and a PE teacher, ELA teacher and Literacy Lab teacher at Junction City High School.
Marilee Fredricks, chief financial officer, said that when new programs are brought into the district, a large workload hits her department. A budget specialist would assist with the workload of budgeting and providing training to staff.
In the time she has been in the department, Fredricks said she reduced her staff by two positions, but now there is too much work for her to accomplish alone, and there are routine tasks that another person can do to help free her up for more important financial matters.
The new budget specialist position will last for two and half years at the Devin Center, ending December 2024.
At the HD Karns Innovations Academy, Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said the district is looking at creating the 6-12 alternative program because of behavior challenges that the district has experienced this year. He said the district has been working to determine the structure that needs to be in place to receive the students as they move forward.
“What we’ve been looking at is a lot more discipline issues than we’ve had in the past,” Thomas Wesoloski, director of Student Support Services, said. “This year especially, we have had lots of students who get sent to the Karns building that have had some major offenses at their home schools.”
Wesoloski said the building needs more than a single person as an administrator. He said adding an assistant principal position will provide safety and extra help in the building and that the four additional CORE teachers are important to ensure enough staff for more students.
“Our goal is to increase the numbers of the high school alternative program to up to about 100 or 120. The same way with the middle school kids. We’re looking at probably between 50 and 70 students that have caused the majority of the issues at Junction City Middle School,” he said. “It probably needs to be re-tweaked with our new SEL (Social and Emotional Learning) curriculum coming in, we’ll use that as well, and that will give us the opportunity to help them change their ways and get them back into the regular middle school.”
Because of the number of students at HD Karns Innovations Academy and the unique challenges the students present, Wesoloski said adding another administrator in the building is long overdue.
“It gets very dangerous in the Karns building,” he said. “The caliber of students that are there are not like anything I’ve ever seen before. There is no respect for anyone from these children, so we need to do what’s in the best interest of the students and in the best interest of this district, because I don’t want to see a lawsuit coming in because somebody got hurt because we just didn’t have enough staff there.”
Tim Winter, director of Personnel Services, recommended the additional PE teacher position at Junction City High School because of the number of students at the school and safety concerns that arise from having so many students in a PE class at a time.
“In some cases, we have 90 kids in a PE class,” Winter said. “It’s a safety issue and a challenge. This would also provide some opportunities to just create a safer environment and offer a freshman only PE.”
Additionally, he recommended approval for an ELA teacher for the 9th grade academy and a Literacy Lab teacher for grades 10-12.
He said the high school has more than 400 freshmen on a yearly basis, and splitting that among three teachers is an extraordinary load. He said the district feels the students’ needs will be better served with the additional teachers.
Eggleston said these new position requests came out of discussions on balancing class sizes at the high school.
“We are trying to be as proactive as we can so that we can create the best set of conditions for our students and teachers to work in,” Eggleston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.