The USD 475 Board of Education approved the implementation of body cameras on authorized security personnel at Junction City High School at its meeting Tuesday.
The board also approved a change to the policy for the use of cameras. Mark Edwards, USD 475 legal counsel, modified the policy to include the use of body cameras, which were not specifically addressed in the policy before.
David Wild, chief operations officer, said the JCHS school resource officers already use body cameras, which were purchased for $150 each. He said the district has enough cameras to distribute to other security staff members.
“Our security staff, when they have interactions with students, having that on video is sometimes helpful to clear up any misconceptions that may come out between students and staff,” Wild said. “It gives us a firm foundation to make decisions on when it comes to student discipline, and if there is anything inappropriate that might be coming up, we can go straight to video. Video doesn’t lie, so we can work through that. It gives us an extra layer of protection.”
Wild said the district intends to implement the use of the cameras as soon as possible. He said the cameras could be turned on and off as needed and that security staff would turn on the cameras when a situation is escalating and there may be a need to show what is unfolding.
James Neff, acting principal of JCHS said security staff will be trained on them before a full scale implementation of the cameras, especially in relation to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
