The Geary County Schools USD 475 Board of Education welcomed three new members, Beth Hudson, Jason Butler and Mark Hatcher, at its first board meeting of the year Jan. 10.
The new board members were elected in November and will serve on the board for four-year terms.
The Board of Education unanimously voted that Ron Johnson serve as president of the board for the year of 2022. The board unanimously voted that Kristy Haden serve as vice president of the board for the year.
At the meeting, the board changed its normal meeting time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and approved the schedule of meetings for the year.
The meetings will occur on the following dates and will start at 6 p.m. unless noted otherwise:
Feb. 7
March 7
April 4
May 2
June 6
June 30 at 7:30 a.m.
July 5
Aug. 1
Sept. 6
Oct. 3
Nov. 7
Dec. 5
Jan. 9, 2023
The Board of Education may meet on additional dates each month if necessary. Additional meetings typically occur on Thursdays and start at 5:30 p.m.
The additional meeting in each month, should they be necessary, will occur on the following dates:
Jan. 20
Feb. 17
March 24
April 21
May 19
June 16
July 21
Aug. 18
Sept. 15
Oct. 20
Nov. 17
Dec. 15
The board may change the schedule as necessary, so people should confirm meeting dates and times on the Board of Education page of the Geary County School District’s website.
Board of Education meetings are open to the public. The school district also live-streams the board meetings on YouTube. The channel’s title is Geary County Schools USD 475.
Board of Education meetings are held at the District Administration Office at 123 N. Eisenhower Drive in Junction City.
