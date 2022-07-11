The USD 475 Board of Education approved the 2022-2023 salaries and salary schedule Tuesday evening, as well as the formal agreement with Junction City Education Association.
One of the main changes to the agreement is that the base pay for personnel was increased to $43,860.
“I think it’s fantastic that we now have a base salary point of $43,860,” Jim Schmidt, board member said. “That’s huge to make the step that we were able to make in working with the association this year, and getting it done in record time.”
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said it was a team impact with a lot of work behind the scenes.
In the approved 2022-2023 salaries, salaried employees receive a raise of 5%, classified employees receive a total average raise of 5%, which includes step movement, longevity and base increases, and occupational therapists received a total average raise of 5%.
“Kudos to our staff, Dr. Eggleston, and I look forward to the benefits that we see regionally with these changes,” Schmidt said.
The school district also announced its intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate and proposed the mill levy rate of 43.525, which is the same rate as previous years. A public hearing will take place Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Eisenhower Drive in Junction City.
During this meeting, the board approved the substitute teacher handbook, which was discussed in the June 28 meeting, and approved the accountable plan for travel, which was brought before the board on June 1.
The board approved purchasing a Boston Grand Piano from Steinway Piano Gallery for $41,816. Last month, the board approved the use of district matching funds to purchase the piano in memory of Vaudene Field and Charles Volland, both former district employees. Donated funds totaling $34,792 will be used to support the purchase. The district will pay $7,024.
The board also approved using ESSER III funds to continue the COVID-19 mitigation cleaning program for the 2022-2023 school year. The anti-viral cleaning will be at a reduced level, with emphasis on retention of entry and contact point protocols. Monthly cost for the program is $35,351.
David Wild, operations director, said the reduced level of extra cleaning will help ensure the safety of students and staff while protocols and structure stay in place in case a higher level of service is needed.
“It provides dedicated labor using anti-viral products, so we have dedicated staff working through the schools all day long wiping down contact points,” Wild said. “The products go with that. We have the electrostatic cleaning capability.”
During the meeting, the district presented the Family Handbook, Grading Policy and Procedures Handbook, Certified Handbook, Classified Handbook and Administrator Handbook. The handbooks will be brought before the board next month for approval.
Karl DeArmond, chief information officer, said the district is considering purchasing an identity automation solution. He said when new staff are hired, they are entered into the Skyward HR system the district uses for personnel. Then there are a variety of manual processes that must take place.
“This doesn’t just impact new hires. If a staff member moves from one building to another, there are a lot of other changes that need to occur along with that, so what we’re looking for is a piece of software that will orchestrate those moves,” he said.
With more than 100 new staff members and position changes, DeArmond said it’s a daunting task to keep all the information correct in a timely manner. Having the software will free up time for staff members who are entering the data into the system.
He said the district is looking at multiple options to purchase the software and will bring a recommendation to the board at a future board meeting this year.
