USD 475 is pleased to announce that well-known educator, coach and administrator, Chris Bogenhagen, has been named the Interim Athletic Director for JCHS for the 23-24 school year.
Bogenhagen, a JCHS graduate, attended Dodge City Community College on a baseball scholarship and Fort Hays State University where he completed his teaching degree as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership. He has over 20 years of experience in USD 475 ad has served as a coach for multiple programs as well as president of the Junction City Wrestling Club for 15 years.
“I am extremely excited and grateful to step into this role at Junction City High School,” Bogenhagen said. “I want to thank the JCHS administration, USD 475 District office and Board of Education for giving me the opportunity to share my passion for athletics. I look forward to working closely with the team at JCHS to positively impact the student athletes in our Blue Jay community.”
Bogenhagen will replace Ryan Norton who is resigning from the position at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Administrator hired
USD 475 will welcome back Kale Katt as the administrator for career and technical education and postsecondary planning. In this capacity, Katt will grow USD 475’s CTE program and will help students to bridge connections to post-secondary plans.
Katt was a collegiate athlete and graduate of the University of Iowa. He, then, transitioned to Kansas State University to complete his education degree. After teaching English Language Arts at Riley County High School, he went on to Baker University to complete his master’s in educational leadership.
He served as an assistant principal for the Business Academy at JCHS before moving on to the head principal position at Wamego High School. He is currently serving as the principal at Concordia Junior-Senior High School.
