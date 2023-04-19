Christ Bogenhagen

USD 475 is pleased to announce that well-known educator, coach and administrator, Chris Bogenhagen, has been named the Interim Athletic Director for JCHS for the 23-24 school year.

Bogenhagen, a JCHS graduate, attended Dodge City Community College on a baseball scholarship and Fort Hays State University where he completed his teaching degree as well as a master’s degree in educational leadership. He  has over 20 years of experience in USD 475 ad has served as a coach for multiple programs as well as president of the Junction City Wrestling Club for 15 years.