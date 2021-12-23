The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water advisory for the Geary County Rural Water District No. 1 public water supply system.
The advisory was issued because of a power outage at the Junction City Public Water Supply, resulting in unknown water quality in the distribution system.
Laboratory testing samples collected indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.
Junction City water treatment plant is running normally, after its electric, which has been flooded, was replaced.
The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held a meeting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. with the City of Junction City, Grandview Plaza, Fort Riley, Geary Community Hospital, Junction City and Rural Fire, and other Geary County Officials in attendance to update everyone on the water supply for the City of Junction City, Grandview Plaza, and Rural Water District #1.
Water levels are at normal operational levels within the system across the city, and all households that receive their water from the Junction City Water Treatment Plant have running water within their households.
All business and industrial facilities are cleared to reopen, including car washes and laundry mats.
The no-burn order remains in effect for the County through Thursday, Dec. 23. This includes fire pits and burn piles for storm debris.
There have been many questions about the water now that households have running water again. Refer to the following Q & A section:
Q. What is the Status of the water system repairs?
A. Crews have got pumps working at the water treatment facility and the system is nearing normal operational levels. All residents should have water within their households now.
Q. What is the current level of the water Towers? Have the filled?
A. The water towers and underground storages have not been fully filled at this time, but they are within a couple of feet of normal operational levels. It is expected that these facilities will reach normal operational levels by the end of the day (Dec. 20).
Q. Are residents able to begin doing laundry and other non-essential water-related activities?
A. Yes! Residents can do non-essential water-related tasks such as washing dishes, washing clothes, washing cars, etc.
Q. Has the current water supply been tested for contamination? If so how bad is the current contamination?
A. The water is currently being tested by the state to determine when water will be safe for consumption. At this point, the boil order remains in effect. Residents are to refrain from consuming water they get from the tap. This includes ice produced in automatic ice makers. This ice should be thrown out and not consumed until the boil order has been lifted.
Q. Do I need to clean out my faucets?
A. Yes. You should flush your faucets after the drinking water advisory.
* Turn on the main water valve.
* Turn on the cold water tap at all faucets and run the water until you feel a change in temperature (i.e. the water gets noticeably colder). This may take several minutes. Begin with the faucet that is highest up in your home or building and then open the other faucets one at a time moving from the highest floor to the lowest.
Q. Do I need to clean appliances?
A. Yes. Read the owner’s manual for directions to clean appliances such as water softeners and filter units.
Q. The water is discolored. What should I do?
A. Flush water pipes by running the water until it is clear. Do not wash clothes if the water is discolored. Wait until the water runs clear at the tap. Wash a load of dark clothes first.
A planning session with leaders from the EOC, GCH Medical Staff, City and County representatives, as well as Geary Community Hospital Administrative/Maintenance staff was held yesterday at 1 p.m.
GCH inpatient and outpatient services are now available. Staff are implementing processes to facilitate quality service to their patients. Staff advise people to contact their primary care physician’s office if they have questions about appointments.
GCH is calling in staff to bring surgeries and OB procedures to include delivery of babies back online.
Once the hospital has staff in place, it will begin to accept patients for admission to the facility in the Medical/Surgical and ICU departments. GCH leaders will coordinate directly with EMS to provide guidance on bring additional patients to the Emergency Department.
Clinics opened this morning at 8 a.m. This includes all Rural Health Clinics, Alpha Care and the Wound Care Center. Lab and radiology services will also be available for normal appointments. Regular entrances to the facility are staffed and open.
“We wish to thank the entire Junction City community for your patience during this crisis situation and a special thanks goes to our partners at the EOC, City, County, Fire Department, and Public Works for their dedication during past few days,” Ashley King, communications director said. “We apologize for any inconvenience over the past few days and want you to recognize that Geary Community Hospital's primary goal is to ‘provide progressive healthcare with hometown compassion.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.