The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is now taking registrations for its 2022 session.
The event is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The program, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in its 84th year.
Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who completed their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program is expanding the pool of registrants again for this year’s session to include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring.
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation.
Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.
Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate and submitting the nomination form. People can also submit nominees for future years.
The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the program is Thursday, March 31. The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50.
The first 150 paid registrations received by Monday, Feb. 14, will receive an additional Kansas Boys State t-shirt and KBS graduation cord upon arrival for the session. The next 200 paid registrations received by Monday, March 14, will receive a KBS graduation cord. Additional registrants paid by the deadline will have the opportunity to purchase a KBS graduation cord for $10 (a 50% discount).
Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals, or those with questions, should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or (785) 550-6492.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.