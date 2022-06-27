Brad Roether runs for Geary County Commission

Brad Roether, mayor of Milford since 2008 and owner and operator of multiple businesses in Geary County, filed for election for the Geary County Commission.
Roether said he decided to run for county commissioner because he believes he can bring a great deal of experience to the role.
“With 14 years as the mayor of Milford, I have developed many relationships with not only the elected council members and the citizens of Milford but also external stakeholders,” he said. “I truly believe that this knowledge will help me to bring new ideas and a fresh aspect to our county.”
Roether said he would like to see more unity among residents in the county. He said the current climate appears tense and divided and working together with everyone will help to create a better atmosphere.
“I want to work with Geary County department leaders to build trusting relationships. I believe that all good leaders surround themselves with subject matter experts to ensure that decisions made are well thought through and for the betterment of the entire county,” he said. “I want to work toward decreasing decisions that are made behind closed doors and increase transparency. I want to be cognizant of what all of the county wants and work towards making Geary County as successful as possible.”
Roether is the father of two boys and “Papa” to three grandchildren. Roether said he has a lifelong love of the outdoors.
Roether filed as a Republican and is seeking to fill the commission seat currently held by Trish Giordano. The primary election is on Aug. 2 and the general election is on Nov. 8.
