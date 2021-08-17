Brandon Martino

On August 16, 2021, before the Honorable Michael Powers, District Judge for the Eighth Judicial District, the matter of State of Kansas v. Brandon Martino came on for sentencing on one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, a severity level 5, person felony. The Court pronounced the following sentence: The defendant was ordered to serve 32 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. The Court suspended that sentence and placed the defendant on probation for a period of 36 months, after the defendant immediately serves 60 days in the Geary County Detention Center. The defendant was remanded into custody to begin serving that time immediately following today’s hearing. Further, the Court ordered that the defendant was subject to a life-time post-release period and in addition, must register as a sex offender for 25 years. The Court ordered the defendant to have no contact with the minor in the case and further ordered the defendant have no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18 for the duration of his probation.

