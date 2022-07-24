20220721_104835.jpg

Cody Brown, left, and Tava Gustafson, right, stand with their ribbons at the Livestock Showmanship Contest at the Geary County Fair on Thursday. 

 Photo by Adam Meyer

In his fifth appearance at Livestock Showmanship Contest, Cody Brown placed for the first time and Tava Gustafson won first overall after several third-place finishes.

Cody Brown was reserve champion in beef and was the Champion in the Round Robin.

Recommended for you