“We have a beautiful location, and we have an incredible vision that we want to share with you over brunch,” shared LaDonna Junghans, Co Chairman of the Board for Aging Well.
Tickets are now on sale for Aging Well’s fundraising event called “Brunch in the Meadow” to support the non-profit organization for the development of a new senior living campus. During the event, which will be held under a tent on the actual undeveloped site of the future campus, all will enjoy hearing about the project as well as being treated to a delicious brunch. The brunch is scheduled for August 7th at 9:30am. Tickets are $150 and must be purchased prior to Friday, July 30th.
“This brunch is a fun and different way to learn about and show support for the project. Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus is a community project from beginning to end, and the support has been overwhelmingly positive. Only 100 tickets will be sold, so get yours today.”
For more information about the event, follow Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus on Facebook or call LaDonna Junghans at (785) 238-3117.
