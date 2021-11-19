American Digital Security, LLC, a division of The Kincaid Group, acquired Junction City, Kansas-based Security Solutions.
This acquisition enables ADS to expand their service area to a greater portion of Kansas, including Junction City, Manhattan, Abilene and the surrounding areas. ADS continues to grow through acquisitions across the Midwest.
Security Solutions was founded in 1982 and acquired by Steven Hudson in 1997. Hudson oversaw rapid expansion of the company, which included transitioning from traditional analog cameras to digital IP cameras during the early 2000’s. He built a long list of loyal customers in the Junction City and Manhattan, Kansas regions.
This acquisition enhances Security Solutions services by leveraging ADS’ talented leadership group, abundant financial resources, proven processes, first-class company benefits, cutting edge software and top-notch support team.
“Our goal is to bring our unique knowledge and expertise to every market that we enter. We draw upon our 20-years of past successes with each new partnership,” said Buddy Mason, founder and vice president of ADS.
Founded in 2002 in Liberty, Missouri, ADS is an industry leader in providing solutions, including video surveillance, access control, fire alarms and intrusion detection systems for more than 2,000 clients throughout Kansas and Missouri.
The Kincaid Group is a group of family-owned businesses headquartered in the Kansas City area, sprouting throughout the Midwest and beyond. Beginning in the student transportation business in 1974, the group has since grown, expanding into the motor coach, auto dealership, digital security and IT industries.
Learn more about ADS at securitybyads.com
