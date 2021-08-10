Brunch in the Meadow fundraising event a success for Aging Well

Support from over 75 local community members made the Brunch in the Meadow fundraising event on August 7th a success. The event was held on the undeveloped site of the future senior living campus, highlighting the beautiful views and prime location. Donations supported the fundraising campaign for Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus. Corporate sponsors of the event included Central National Bank, Kaw Valley Engineering, LaDonna Junghans State Farm Agency, Janzen Marketing, and Bland & Associates.
Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus will be a new senior living campus providing long term care and assisted living services in a small home, family style environment. The person-centered culture will ensure that all have the opportunity to experience graceful living, and staff will feel empowered to make a difference in the lives of those they care for and work with.
LaDonna Junghans, Co-Chair of the Board, shared “We are so excited to bring this new senior care option to Geary County. As a non-profit organization, the focus of Aging Well will be on quality care for seniors since there are no owners or shareholders. All members of the Board of Directors are local volunteers with a passion for improving our community. The support of Brunch in the Meadow really shows the positive engagement we’ve seen throughout the community since we’ve started the fundraising process, and we can’t say thank you enough! At this point, we have raised or have received pledges for over $2 million of the needed $3.5 million to reach our goal.”
For more information about the project or to learn more about giving a donation, contact LaDonna Junghans at (785) 238-3117 or go to www.agingwellseniorliving.com
