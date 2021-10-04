Central National Bank Donates $150,000 to Aging Well Project

Friday, several members of Central National Bank presented a check for $150,000 to Aging Well, Inc. in support of the recently announced Spring Valley campus project. Donated funds are to be used to construct senior living and skilled nursing facilities on the West side of Junction City.
“I’ve been a part of this project for about a decade,” said LaDonna Junghans, co-chair of the Aging Well board and State Farm Insurance Agent. “For several years now we have witnessed community members leaving Junction City to find senior housing or skilled nursing care. This project will provide more options for the aging population of Geary County and the surrounding counties.”
Planning for the project began 11 years ago by community members who shared a passion and a dream for something different for seniors. Aging Well, Inc. was formed as a non-profit entity and partnered with Grace Team to make their dreams a reality. The $13.5 million project will be funded through a USDA rural development loan with $3.5 million in contributions through grants, foundation donations, and support from local donors. With current pledges and donations, nearly two-thirds of the goal has been met.
“Central National Bank pledged $150,000 several months ago, but has supported us and allowed me to serve on this board for some time now,” said Duane Blythe, co-chair of the Aging Well board and Manager of the Wealth Management and Trust Services Division at Central National Bank. “I’m fortunate to work for a company who has been in this community for over 130 years and sees the benefits to continuing to support efforts like these – ones that build our communities and promote growth.”
This Aging Well project has been very well supported by many local businesses and private donors, but the board still has some fundraising left to do. The Greater Geary Community Foundation is hosting a match day on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Junction City Municipal Building Auditorium. Local donors wishing to support this project can donate on match day and receive a 50% match of funds.
To learn more about Aging Well, Inc. visit https://www.agingwellseniorliving.com/ or to learn about participating in Match Day, visit https://www.gearymatchday.com/
