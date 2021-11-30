Central National Bank employees raise more than $27,000 for United Way

Last Tuesday, Central National Bank presented a check for $27,448 to the United Way of Junction City/Geary County in support of their 2022 campaign. Central National Bank staff spent the month of October raising funds for United Way.
“It is a true joy to be a part of this team and lead the efforts of our employees,” said Amanda Rolfs, Marketing Manager and captain of the United Way team at Central National Bank. “Of course, we have fun coming together for the good of Junction City, but my colleagues also recognize the true impact their efforts have on the well-being of our community. I think that’s why they continue to step up, year after year, to make a difference in Geary County. ”
2021 marks the fifteenth year in a row that Central National Bank has been named a Platinum Pacesetter, a designation given to organizations who raise over $15,000 in funds for the campaign.
“As a community bank, we recognize the importance of giving back to our community,” said Lindsey Snider, Central National Bank, Junction City President. “Each year the staff does a tremendous job with the United Way Campaign here at Central National Bank Junction City. This year’s campaign total of $27,448 was a huge team effort; our staff did an amazing job. They found creative ways to engage employees and community members in the midst of a global pandemic. Much work happens behind the scenes – whether it be dish washing, cooking treats or writing contest rules, the staff consistently goes above and beyond. While the bank itself makes a corporate donation, most of the total funds raised are directly attributable to the efforts and generosity of our staff, either from their personal contributions through our staff payroll deduction program or from the special activities and events held during our internal United Way Campaign.”
Snider said that as a business that has been in Junction City and Geary County for the past 137 years, the business wants to assist with programs that improve this community and help its citizens.
“The United Way of Junction City/Geary County provides a tremendous service to this community,” she said. “Central National Bank is very pleased to be one of the pacesetter organizations with regard to the United Way’s fundraising efforts in this community.”
The team who led the bank efforts this year were Danielle Christensen, Pam Diekmann, Lacy Osbourn, April Josserand, Lindsey Snider, Scott Rock, Andrew Haynes, Joel Poole and Amanda Rolfs.
Central National Bank is based out of Junction City. Founded in 1884, Central National Bank has bank locations in 23 communities across Kansas and Nebraska.
