The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner July 1.
During the yearly banquet, the Chamber recognized people who contributed to Junction City community over the past year with awards.
Terrah Stroda was recognized with the Mayor’s Community Impact Award.
“There is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about,” Master of Ceremonies Ashley King said. “When the COVID-19 pandemic became reality in Junction City, Kansas, time began to stop. Fear and anxiety took over many businesses and households and left some wondering how they could ever feel the strength of our community again. It was also during this time that a local woman began the biggest fight of her life with a breast cancer diagnosis. Knowing that a strong support system from family, friends and especially her community was a must (Stroda) went to work.”
Stroda turned the annual July 4 Freedom Run race into a fundraiser for that woman — Stroda’s friend Lisa Nabus — by leveraging relationships in the community. Stroda renamed the race JC Strong and “called on everyone to be at the table and created a sense of community despite the six feet of space between each one,” King said.
More than 400 runners took part in the race, raising funds and awareness for Nabus’ cause.
“In July of 2020, Terrah Stroda helped Junction City discover what it cared about,” Mayor Jeff Underhill said. “We care about each other.”
Executive Director of the Society of the 1st Infantry Division Phyllis Fitzgerald was honored with the Seitz Family Military Community Award for her commitment to the military members of the community.
City Commissioner Nate Butler presented Fitzgerald with her award.
Fitzgerald started and maintained the Home Away from Home program which pairs young soldiers with community members to serve as surrogate families and sewed more than 900 cloth masks for veterans in the United States and around the world since the start of the pandemic, at her own expense. She also paints barn quilts which she donates to fundraisers for military-related and community organizations while also serving as a liaison between the Junction City community and Fort Riley. Fitzgerald is a veteran herself.
“(Fitzgerald) exemplifies what it means to support our military members and their families,” Butler said.
Leon Osbourn received the Eldon Hoyle Award which was presented to him by one of Hoyle’s daughters, Leslie Guerra. Hoyle served as both a city and county commissioner, as a chair on the Economic Development Commission and as Junction City’s mayor during his life and the award named in his honor is handed out to those who make contributions to local economic development.
“This year’s recipient spends endless hours sitting through committee meetings and board meetings, offering his expert advice and opinions on new developments, EDC project proposals and assisting ongoing businesses to grow in our community,” Guerra said. “He works relentlessly to keep up with the demands of those wanting and needing his professional services with a great number of those services being offered as a volunteer. He is described as a man of few words and when he speaks, there’s cause to listen.”
Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees Chair Cecil Aska received the Outstanding Citizenship Award, presented by Willie Thornburg.
“I’d venture to say that since his retirement, he’s been busier than he was when he worked full time — naps excluded,” Thornburg said of Aska. “He has volunteered countless hours to organizations over the years. He’s a founding member of the Junction City Community Baseball Club, the Junction City Brigade — an organization that has brought collegiate level baseball back to the beautiful and historic Rathert Stadium — serving as the Brigade’s general manager since 2014. Beyond baseball, he’s dedicated to several other organizations here in Junction City.”
In addition to the GCH board, Aska sits on the housing authority, the library board, serves on the Geary Community Healthcare Foundation board and chairs the community corrections advisory board.
“His service as (GCH) trustee has included bringing new leadership to the hospital and returning them to financial viability,” Thornburg said. “Through both organizations, his goal is to ensure that the Geary Community Hospital remains viable and is the hospital of choice in our community … He has the heart of a true servant and our community is only the better for it.”
Owner of Magnolias Boutique Beverly Davis was recognized for the ways in which she kept her downtown business alive during the worst parts of COVID-19. Chamber Director of Member Relations Dawn Stephens presented Davis with the Business Resiliency Award.
During the worst of the pandemic, Davis sold clothes online using Facebook Live, added shipping options and offered contact-free local delivery. Magnolias took part in Power Up JC — a program put in place by the Chamber to increase interest in local shopping — donating funds back to the program for the second round of the event.
“Magnolias started as a dream,” Davis said. “An idea — something I created from nothing — that I felt like Junction City needed.”
She said she was proud and pleased to be there and spoke about what brought here there in the first place. Davis recalled the uncertainty that came alongside COVID-19, of stocking up on product as California began to shut down and of starting the online aspect of her business.
“One of the key components to running a business is innovation,” Davis said. “To constantly think and grow and to be prepared and to take your business to the next level when everything is changing in the blink of an eye.”
Unified School District 475 was presented with the Community Resiliency Award, which was presented by Joel Poole.
Poole praised the district’s response to COVID-19.
“While the school district finished the 2019-2020 school year remotely, it did everything necessary to ensure it wouldn’t happen for the 2021 school year,” he said. “In record time, district leaders met with Fort Riley stakeholders, school principals and nurses, county health officials and the janitorial cleaning service to devise a pandemic plan. This plan resulted in minor calendar changes and led our teachers and students into a year that allowed every school in the district to keep its doors open while serving those that needed a bit more protection by also providing remote learning.”
Economic Development Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean took a moment at the annual dinner to speak about the EDC, comparing economic development to a jigsaw puzzle — something that looks simple on the outside but that takes time, effort and the help of friends to put together.
“It takes patience, it takes a team and it takes knowing what it looks like out here but being willing to work to get that picture at the end … I do appreciate the support of this community,” she said. “What we’re trying to do and the efforts we make. We have a lot of assets — or as I would say, a lot of good puzzle pieces — here to build on and we will continue to keep doing that.”
