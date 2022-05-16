Corvias Foundation, a private foundation founded by Corvias Chairman John Picerne, awarded college scholarships worth up to $50,000 to two children of Corvias employees, Farrah Fleshman and Gabrielle Ruffin.
Corvias Foundation is also recognizing Jack Culton, a child of a Corvias employee, who was recognized with the Corvias Foundation Board Scholarship Award for Excellence.
Corvias Foundation recently announced six scholarships for the children of active-duty servicemembers. Together, the nine scholars comprise the 17th class of scholars, which will be supported financially, academically and emotionally through the scholar cohort community. Each scholar will attend a four-year college or university of their choice.
Since 2006, Corvias Foundation has provided more than $15 million in scholarships to further educational opportunities for military families and the children of Corvias employees. The scholarship program provides recipients with financial support for each of their four years and includes added layers of support for scholars.
This summer, scholars will attend a three-day orientation that includes college preparatory meetings with professional education consultants and networking opportunities with fellow students. Scholars also have opportunities to attend conferences, participate in internships, receive mentoring and will join a dedicated network of other scholars and alumni.
“Giving back to the communities in which our employees live and work is one of our Core Principles,” said Picerne. “We are proud to give back to our employees’ families through this scholarship program that nurtures academic and professional success. Not only do we provide financial assistance, we encourage our scholars to engage with the Corvias Foundation alumni community where we cultivate personal and professional growth through a network of support and advocacy. I look forward to welcoming the 17th class of scholarship recipients and look forward to seeing how much they will achieve.”
The scholarship program provides recipients with financial support for each of their four years at their academic institution. Students receive a portion of their total scholarship amount each year to pursue their higher education degrees at their selected schools.
“The scholarship is life changing for Farrah,” said Corvias Maintenance Supervisor and Fleshman’s father, Charles Fleshman. “This will allow her to pursue a bachelor’s degree and graduate virtually debt-free. The support and resources that Corvias Foundation provide to our daughter are simply amazing. She will literally get a jumpstart on her life and career given these tools. We cannot thank the Corvias Foundation enough for all that they do.”
This year’s recipients plan to study a wide array of subjects, including business, biomedical science, education, political science and more.
“I received the news that I was chosen as a Corvias Foundation scholarship recipient, and I am ecstatic,” said Ruffin. Of the three scholars, she is the only recipient who is both the child of a Corvias employee and the daughter of an active-duty service member.
Gabrielle Ruffin is a senior at Junction City High School in Junction City. A resident of Fort Riley, she has participated in softball, basketball, and volunteered as a teacher’s assistant at her high school. Gabrielle plans to attend Virginia State University to study education and become a high school history teacher.
Farrah Fleshman of Riley County High School is an active member of Future Farmers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Pep Club and Science Club. Farrah is a peer tutor for Spanish 1 & 2 students and is a teacher’s aide for agriculture mechanics. She also holds a varsity letter in volleyball and softball. Farrah plans to attend Fort Hays State University and major in diagnostic imaging. After graduating, Farrah plans to give back to underserved communities by becoming a medical volunteer specializing in diagnostic imaging.
Jack Culton of Barrington High School prides himself on giving back to the community through his skills in audio and video production. He is an honor roll student graduating with Senior Project Honors, National Honor Society membership, and a Career & Technical Education (CTE) certification in Television Production. Throughout high school, Jack worked more than 600 internship hours as the producer of the student television group, creating virtual events and broadcasting games throughout the pandemic. Jack is also a member of the state championship winning sailing team. He plans to study communications at Boston University while continuing to pursue his passion for connecting people in creative ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.