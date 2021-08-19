The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Junction City Expo will take place from 5 until 8 p.m. Sept. 1 in Heritage Park.
According to Chamber Director of Member Relations Dawn Stephens, there are almost 60 business owners who have signed up for the expo, which highlights local businesses and services in a gathering in the park each year.
According to Stephens, there should be room for up to 100 businesses to take part in the annual event.
However, if there is inclement weather or rain during the expo and the event is forced to move indoors, only the first 50 businesses that signed up will be able to participate due to space constraints, she said.
Business owners are still welcome to sign up and the public is invited to attend the expo. The event is free to attend.
“It could be people who are new to the community, it could be people who have been in our community regularly that just aren’t aware of all the organizations and businesses that we have in Junction City and Geary County,” Stephens said. “It’s a great opportunity to just kind of discover places you don’t know about or rediscover places you haven’t seen for a while or been by for a while.”
The event will include both local small businesses and nonprofit organizations that serve the community who may be seeking assistance from volunteers.
The event is designed to generate exposure for local businesses and nonprofit organizations and help the general public find what it wants and needs of the community, she said.
“I think any of our businesses could (benefit from this,” Stephens said. “if they want a little extra exposure, if they want people to know they’re here and they want to work with them — if they’re looking for customers or clients, whatever the case may be — I think it’s a great opportunity for them to get out in front of people.”
The event is not a vendor fair so much as an information session, but there are expected to be food vendors present at the expo.
During the entire event, there will be a DJ under the grandstand and at 6 p.m. there will be a performance on stage by Elite Martial Arts. The J Steppers and the Junction City High School marching band will play after the martial arts display. The Junction City Fire Department will bring a fire truck out for children to enjoy, City Cycle Sales will display some of its motorcycles and New Horizons plans to have a custom RV on display people can explore.
The expo is also not a job fair, but some businesses may be hiring.
“Hopefully it’s a fun community event,” Stephens said.
All businesses large and small located in the Junction City-Geary County area are welcome to participate. It is free for Chamber members to take part while non-members pay a $100 booth fee.
Businesses need to sign up by Aug. 25 to take part.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.