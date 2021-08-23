Junction City celebrated the addition of Twin Valley Communications — a fiber internet company based out of the Clay Center area — to the community last week.
President and CEO of ISG Technology and Twin Valley Ben Foster spoke at a ribbon cutting held Thursday. He talked about how this collaboration between Twin Valley and the city.
Twin Valley will primary serve Junction City’s business district, though Foster said he hoped to expand that reach one day.
“This is just the beginning,” Foster said. “It’s a great beginning, it’s a great start. But our goal is to light up all of Junction City — make Junction City one of the select few communities in Kansas that has an all-fiber network.”
More than 100 Junction City businesses have signed up to work with Twin Valley.
“We thought there was a unique opportunity because of some of the grant funding that was coming out for us to accelerate our timelines on serving Junction City,” he said. “Because we’d always planned on coming here. We thought we might be able to accelerate it and then provide some service to people in rural Geary County that didn’t have access to any broadband services — or (their internet) was very slow, it was unworkable.”
Foster said discussions with Junction City officials left him feeling positive about moving service into this area.
He said Twin Valley had benefited from COVID-19 funds in part due to support from Sen. Tom Hawk.
In October, Twin Valley and Junction City learned their project had been chosen to receive those funds, Foster said. He said he connected with local Economic Development Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean to help push the project along.
“I got to learn a lot in talking with her — that Junction City has prepared itself and it is ready to take that next step in terms of economic development, in terms of services for its citizens,” Foster said. “I’m extremely excited about it … It’s more about the spirit. There’s different kinds of communities that are out there. Some are forward looking and some are backward looking. When you have that evidence — that money that the city put into allowing, encouraging, (making) it possible for companies like ours to come in and do what we do — that’s a huge data point. and it’s not just words, it’s actual investment behind it.”
Economic Development Commission Chair Mark Powers praised the addition of Twin Valley was an opportunity for Junction City.
“It is an incredible opportunity for our community to have fiber,” he said. “I’m excited. I’m excited for our business and I personally want it in my house.”
City Manager Allen Dinkel fiber was a longtime coming, with talks between himself and Junction City Information Technology Director Jim Germann beginning several years ago. Dinkel said they discussed making fiber internet a citywide service, even going so far as to have conduits placed in the ground. This was one of the factors that drove Twin Valley to set up shop in Junction City — the infrastructure was already in place, making it possible to have services up and running more quickly than they might have elsewhere.
“A lot of things were in place for a good partnership,” Dinkel said. “(Fornaro-Dean) has always talked about ‘we need to get more companies here.’ There’s project that (Fornaro-Dean) is working on that I think (with) this kind of ability is really going to make this city shine.”
Stanley Adams, who serves as Director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development, also attended the ribbon cutting. Adams said he has has worked in his field for about a decade and the last year and a half have been especially trying in terms of broadband connectivity. Because of COVID-19, people in rural communities have suffered from a lack of reliable internet service.
He said people have begun to pay attention to this form of inequity in the last year and a half in ways they never have before.
“Unfortunately it takes a pandemic to kind of drive some things,” Adams said. “But the truth is, we recognize that broadband connectivity was important for all the reasons you all know — for businesses, for residences. The pandemic just put a spotlight on it. Remote learning, remote work became critical for just about everybody overnight.”
