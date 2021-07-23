OVERLAND PARK – Kansas Gas Service is hosting a virtual career fair to help potential candidates find jobs with the company.
On July 28, applicants will have an opportunity to learn about ONE Gas and its divisions:
Kansas Gas Service, Oklahoma Natural Gas and Texas Gas Service and apply for open positions.
"As a company, we have adapted to the new virtual environment with everything we do, including our recruiting efforts,” said Adam Mellor, Talent Acquisition supervisor for ONE Gas, parent company of Kansas Gas Service. “With our virtual career fairs, we're actively looking for individuals who are eager to join an exciting industry focused on safety and service."
- Interested candidates can visit careerfair.onegas.com to register and submit a resume.
- Candidates can pick their department of interest and choose a 20-minute session to speak with a recruiter. (The Microsoft Teams links will be available 15 minutes prior to the actual session).
- A list of current job openings can be viewed at onegas.jobs
- Candidates will need a device with internet access, a front-facing camera and a microphone for the sessions.
Visit onegas.jobs for more information on careers at Kansas Gas Service and ONE Gas.
