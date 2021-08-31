Topeka – The Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Tuesday announced the 32 products that made it into the 2021 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas tournament.
"These 32 products are a great representation of the many items made in Kansas communities across the state, using a manufacturing process. There are large machinery, food products, vehicle supplies, items for your home, and products that help you travel by air, land, and water," said KMC Interim Executive Director Sherriene Jones-Sontag.
Click here to read the list of the products that qualified for the tournament. They will compete in head-to-head matchups during the next six weeks. Those receiving the most votes in each matchup will advance to the next round, moving one step closer to winning the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
Jones-Sontag said with the tournament set, voting is now open for the first round of the tournament at www.KansasCool.com.
The winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Kansas Star Casino and Event Center. The 32 manufacturers featured in the contest will be invited to the Coolest Celebration Reception the night before the summit and be asked to display their products during the summit.
Presented by BKD CPAs & Advisors, Jones-Sontag said the competition is a great way to learn about the many products manufactured in Kansas.
"It’s also a wonderful opportunity for Kansas manufacturers to show their best stuff and prove they have what it takes to be the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas," said Jones-Sontag.
The reigning Coolest Thing Made in Kansas is the EMP Shield made in Burlington. EMP Shield is the world’s first electromagnetic pulse (EMP) surge protection technology for an entire home and vehicle tested to military and UL 1449 standards from ETL. How cool is that?
TOURNAMENT DETAILS
Voting Rules
Voting during the tournament is open to the public. A voter may vote once per match-up per round.
Nominated products will advance through a series of voting rounds.
Products receiving the most votes during each voting period will advance to the next rounds of 16, eight, and four.
The winner will be announced October 12th at the 2021 Kansas Manufacturing Summit.
The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
2021 Contest Calendar
Aug. 10th – Aug. 27th: Nominations Open
Aug. 30th – Sept. 10th: Voting for Top 32 Products
Sept. 13th – 24th: Voting for Top 16 Products
Sept. 27th – Oct. 1st: Voting for Top Eight Products
Oct. 4th – Oct. 11th: Voting for Top Four Products
Oct. 12th: 2021 CTMK Winner Announced
