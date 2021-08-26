State Farm and Safe Kids team up each year to sponsor Bucks for Buckles. This year, Karen Jameson's State Farm Ageny at 206 E Ash Street, is having an event September 9, with the Junction City Police department, to give away dollars to drivers that have all occupants in the vehicle buckled.
What is Bucks for Buckles? Bucks for Buckles is a safety awareness campaign to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect themselves and their families. $1 bills will be distributed to drivers who have all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicle. Those riding unrestrained will receive educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts in saving lives and reducing injuries.
• Seat belts are the single most effective way to protect people in crashes. Buckle up every time you get behind the wheel and make sure everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up.
• No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in a serious automobile crash in our lifetime.
• Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest traffic weekends of the entire year. Set a good example for your family by having everyone buckled up before you leave your driveway, even for short distances.
• A KDOT observational study shows when the driver is buckled up, 97 percent of passengers are also restrained. In a vehicle, the safest way to transport your child is in the back seat, restrained properly by a car seat, booster seat or seat belt.
• Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 16-19-year-olds in the United States.
• Seat belts save more than 15,000 lives every year and are the best defense against drunk, aggressive, and distracted drivers.
• In 2020, there were 365 fatalities on Kansas roadways. Of those killed 56% were unbelted.
• If not for safety, then buckle up because…it’s the law. (see page 2 for information on Kansas Seat Belt Law)
