As automakers move toward electric vehicles (EV), Kansas consumers will now have options to make the switch more affordable.
This month, the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a settlement agreement negotiated between its staff, the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board and Evergy to allow the company to offer rebates on the installation of a 240V outlet or hardwired EV charger.
There are two rebate options. Customers who elect a Time of Use rate plan qualify for a $500 rebate. Those not electing the TOU rate will qualify for a $250 rebate. In addition, new TOU rates will promote off-peak overnight vehicle charging at lower costs per kilowatt hour (kWh). Commercial customers are also eligible to participate.
According to Staff and CURB, the Settlement should have relatively little impact on rates. Other than adding two new off-peak rates for electric vehicle charging: the TOU electric vehicle transit service rate; and the business electric vehicle charging service rate, the settlement does not change the level of current rates.
Long-term, electric vehicle charging has the potential to reduce costs for all customers by spreading the utility’s fixed costs among more users. Evergy will be permitted to submit the costs for rebates, customer education and administration of the program for Commission review in its next rate case.
Evergy currently owns and operates a shareholder funded Clean Charge Network (CCN) with more than 900 public charging stations. There are currently 29 CCN stations in the Kansas Central jurisdiction, 267 in Kansas Metro, 393 in Missouri Metro and 244 in the Missouri West jurisdiction. Evergy requested preapproval to expand the network and seek recovery of those investments from ratepayers in future rate cases.
The Commission denied the request for preapproval as premature given the availability of federal dollars earmarked for EV charging stations.
Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Kansas would expect to receive $40 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Kansas will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
