MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) announced today the creation of the Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program (RKAP) developed with a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help address workforce needs in rural communities across Kansas.

“We’re excited about this partnership opportunity to offer a program where employers and employees grow alongside each other,” says Joel Leftwich, KFB chief strategy officer. “RKAP will assist businesses to create individual programs to meet their needs while employees will receive on-the-job training, mentorship and increased earning potential.”