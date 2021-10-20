TOPEKA – Registration is now open for the Kansas Chamber’s 2021 Kansas Women In Business Conference. The WIB is Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Topeka Country Club in Topeka.
“Given all that happened over the past year, this year’s WIB will explore ways in which Kansas women in business can meet today’s challenges and constant change with success,” said Kansas Chamber’s President and CEO Alan Cobb. “More than ever, it is important for business leaders to dig deep and push themselves beyond all limits.”
Cobb said the WIB conference is for entrepreneurial and business-minded women in Kansas and those who support them. The theme for this year’s conference is Beyond All Limits: Recipe for Success.
Rethink the impossible. Dream bigger. Join Devin Henderson as he empowers attendees to attain the seemingly impossible goal without getting in their own way or giving up. Regardless of your title, people experience everyday stressors while expected to stay agile through constant change. Colette Carlson will share practical, yet powerful strategies to remain resilient.
“I feel like such a fraud!” Maureen Zappala will dive into Imposter Syndrome and how it causes people to discount their success and second-guess their abilities. Learn tools to overcome feelings of self-doubt.
Attendees also will enjoy networking opportunities throughout the day to ensure they leave with new business contacts.
To register for the conference, go to www.KansasChamber.org/WIB. Online registration closes Nov. 12.
