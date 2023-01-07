The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce have released the inaugural 15 under 40 class of young professionals making a difference in their communities.
Winners of this year's 15 under 40 will be recognized at a special reception in their honor on Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Manhattan Conference Center.
The 2023 winners are:
Doug Barrett
Summer Ott Dierks
Sheila Ellis-Glasper
Casie Hartwich
Marc Kent
Blade Mages
Catherine McKinley
Tammy Melton
Jayme Minton
Weston Moody
Rebecca Robinson
Kate Ryan
Jeff Sackrider
Katie Seay
Ashley Urban
“We are incredibly honored to recognize such a distinguished group for our inaugural 15 under 40 class,” Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Our membership has been committed to engaging young professionals for the past several years and we feel very strongly that one way to engage is to recognize achievement.”
Winners were nominated from Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties. Nominees were then asked to complete an application that outlined their achievements in their profession as well as work in the community. From the nearly 100 nominees and over 50 applicants, an appointed committee selected the final 15.
“While we knew we had a number of accomplished YP’s in the region, even we were a bit surprised by the level of achievement from this year’s winners," Smith said. "I can’t wait to honor these 15 individuals at the Regional Leader’s Retreat and look forward to continuing to recognize our top young professionals in the coming years.”
To be eligible for nomination, individuals had to be over the age of 18 and under the age of 40 as of November 30, 2022; be employed in the greater Manhattan region; and exhibit qualities expressed in the 15 Under 40 criteria, including being an up-and-coming star in their profession, leadership and community service.
