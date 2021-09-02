MANHATTAN — Meritrust Credit Union, headquartered in Wichita, is giving $75,000 over the next three years to support Powercat Financial at Kansas State University.
The gift will support Powercat Financial peer financial counselors as they hone their skills, helping them provide financial counseling to K-State students both on campus and to Global Campus online students.
"The investment by Meritrust Credit Union ensures that the essential financial education and well-being needs of Kansas State students can continue to be addressed now and into the future," said Jodi Kaus, director of Powercat Financial. "We have found a financial institution partner in Meritrust who shares our mission of increasing individuals' financial well-being. Meritrust's robust passion for providing unbiased financial education is a perfect match for K-State."
Powercat Financial peer financial counselors will be recognized as Meritrust Credit Union Scholars, offering them hands-on service-learning opportunities, Kaus said. In turn, the scholars will provide personalized financial literacy and wellness education to thousands of Manhattan campus and Global Campus students.
"They will uniquely support students in their transition to financial independence by helping them reach financial goals and reduce financial stress with assistance creating personalized college financial plans, managing student loan repayment or analyzing job offers," Kaus said.
The gift aligns with Meritrust's focus on helping its members and community move toward financial health and well-being.
"Financial well-being is a vital component in our journey of achieving personal goals and our overall health and success," said James Nastars, Meritrust president and CEO. "Through this partnership, we are building a community of advocates for financial wellness. The Meritrust Credit Union Scholars will gain both knowledge and the confidence to share financial literacy lessons with peers, helping to improve student lives, even beyond college. We are proud to be a partner with Powercat Financial in guiding the financial health of Kansas State students."
