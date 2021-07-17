TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced that the Kansas Main Street program is bringing the nationally acclaimed Upstairs Downtown workshop to Hutchinson in August.
The two-day workshop, taking place August 16-17 in downtown Hutchinson, will provide information on redeveloping upper-floor spaces in small downtown buildings. This workshop is aimed to specifically reach small building owners and local community leaders looking to improve their downtown commercial business districts.
“The Kansas Main Street program exists to create new possibilities for commerce and quality of life in downtown districts, and Upstairs Downtown fits that mission exactly,” Lt. Governor/Secretary Toland said. “Second-floor development opens the door to so many possibilities, including new housing opportunities created by recent expansion of the Rural Housing Incentive District program. If you have an upstairs to renovate in a downtown building definitely take advantage of this meeting to learn more.”
This workshop, presented by Dan Carmody of Carmody Consulting and architect Mike Jackson, FAIA, is designed to demystify the process of reusing the upper-floor spaces of typical Main Street buildings. Carmody and Jackson will share knowledge and experience in the design changes needed to accommodate various uses, the building codes that need to be applied, the financial means necessary to make a profit, and what communities can do to make it easier to pursue these projects.
The workshop will feature panel discussions about the recently approved Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) legislation, and address code and fire mitigation issues in downtown projects. The panel will include building owners who have successfully completely upper-floor developments in Kansas.
“Housing is an important issue across Kansas, and we believe downtowns are positioned to play a role in helping to solve housing problems in Kansas communities,” Scott Sewell, director of the Kansas Main Street program, said. “Typically, our training is open only to Designated communities and Affiliate members, but the housing issue is so important that we wanted to present this opportunity to anyone who wants to learn about how to develop upper-floor space.”
Seating is limited and advance registration is required. The registration fee is $50 and will close when seating is filled.
