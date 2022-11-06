Navy Federal Credit Union celebrates the grand opening of Ft. Riley branch

Navy Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch, located on Fort Riley US Army Base in Kansas. While many financial institutions made headlines for closing brick-and-mortar branches during the COVID-19 pandemic, this new location is part of Navy Federal’s strategy to expand to places where current and potential members are asking for comprehensive in-person services.
The branch originally opened to members November of last year after Navy Federal acquired the building and began renovations.
“We are proud to serve our military members,” said executive vice president of branch operations Keith Hoskins. “We understand the convenience of online banking, self service capabilities and ATMs, but we also understand the importance our brick-and-mortar locations. We want to provide a location for our members to be able to walk into for financial guidance.”
The Fort Riley branch is about a 10-minute drive from the closest existing branch in Junction City. The branch will serve more than 7,500 members and will have seven employees working at the base location.
“We are proud to celebrate our grand opening and serve the Ft. Riley community,” said regional manager Kate Safstrom. “Our members inspire us each day, and it’s an absolute honor to serve those who serve. It’s our mission to continue helping our members reach their financial goals for many years to come!”
During the ceremony, Navy Federal donated $2,500 to the local nonprofit “Operation Santa Claus”, which assist Active-Duty military families who may be facing financial difficulties by providing toys or gift cards for children.
