Navy Federal Credit Union celebrates the grand opening of Ft. Riley branch
Navy Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch, located on Fort Riley US Army Base in Kansas. While many financial institutions made headlines for closing brick-and-mortar branches during the COVID-19 pandemic, this new location is part of Navy Federal’s strategy to expand to places where current and potential members are asking for comprehensive in-person services.

 Courtesy Photo

Navy Federal Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of a branch located on Fort Riley US Army Base in Kansas. Base dignitaries, along with executive vice president of branch operations Keith Hoskins, vice president of branch operations Matthew Lawson, and regional manager Janelle Kascht, participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to signify the end of the renovation.

The branch originally opened to members November of last year after Navy Federal acquired the building and began renovations.