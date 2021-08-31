Xpress Wellness Urgent Care opened a 3,600 square foot facility, located at 527 W 6th St. This new clinic opened Monday, August 30, 2021 and offers access to urgent care for non-life-threatening conditions for patients of all ages. On-site services offered will include computerized x-ray, lab testing, and EKG, which allow for quick point-of-care testing and rapid diagnosis. “Our goal is to provide new healthcare options, and convenient, quality care close to home. We are looking forward to bringing our patient-centered care to the Junction City community,” said Dr. Scott Williams, founder, and chief medical officer. Williams said the clinic will also offer COVID-19 testing. “One of the biggest questions we get asked today is, ‘do you test for coronavirus?’ We do provide COVID-19 testing for the active virus, rapid testing for asymptomatic patients, and can test for antibodies as well,” Williams said. Adults and children will find medical care services for conditions such as the common cold, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections, physicals, and more. Employers will have access to services such as pre-employment physicals, DOT physicals, spirometry, drug and alcohol testing, and treatment for work-related injuries. Most insurance plans will be accepted, and a competitive self-pay option is available for uninsured patients. The new clinic in Junction City is the 32nd location for Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, and the 9th location in Kansas. The company broke ground on the Junction City clinic in April 2021.
Xpress Wellness was founded in 2014 by Williams. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and is led by Chief Executive Officer Grant Asay. The company now operates 32 locations. Hours of operation for in-person and Virtual Visits care will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1 to 7 p.m. Sundays. For more information about Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, visit www.xpresswellnessurgentcare.com
