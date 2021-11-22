The Board of County Commissioners of Geary County, Kansas, will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering the request of the City of Junction City to transfer to the City Land Bank of Junction City, Kansas, properties titled to the following:
1) Kevin J. Counceller
2) Ten West Investments, LLC
3) CNB Real Estate, Inc.
4) Mary E. Devin, Trustee of the Mary E. Devin, Revocable Trust dated March 11, 2003 (1/2 interest). The Gary D. Devin Revocable Trust under agreement dated March 11, 2003 (1/2 interest). Capital City Bank”
5) Kyle Murphy
6) Jeffrey Efford; Midland Funding, LLC
7) Quality Trust Inc; City of Junction City; Exchange Bank
The hearing will take place Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 3 p.m. CDT, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Geary County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St., Room 126, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, the Board of County Commissioners may, by adoption of a resolution, transfer the above described properties by the execution of an appropriate deed to the City Land Bank of Junction City, Kansas, as per the request of the City of Junction City, Kansas.
All persons desiring to be heard with reference to the proposed transfer of properties may be heard at the public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.