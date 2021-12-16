Phillips 66 Business Ethics Case Competition awards $7,000 to K-State students

The Kansas State University College of Business Administration recently awarded $7,000 in scholarship money to 24 students who competed in the 2021 Phillips 66 Business Ethics Case Competition.
A total of 275 students representing 70 teams entered the competition, which was organized by the college’s Ethics and Responsible Business Citizenship Initiative and sponsored by Phillips 66.
Students were challenged to examine a real-world ethical dilemma and were responsible for analyzing the situation, applying appropriate ethical and strategic management principles, and developing a viable set of practical recommendations. After faculty members in the management department evaluated the initial written analyses, six teams were selected to compete in the final round where they presented their analyses and recommendations to a panel of judges.
“Phillips 66 is very proud to support the Business Ethics Case Competition,” said Seth Sanders, Treasury Services director at Phillips 66. “The presenting groups all did a wonderful job and adapted well to the virtual format. It was great to see K-Staters take a broader, more holistic view of the corporate purpose and demonstrate how long-term value can be generated for all stakeholders.”
The winning team was The Last Dance, with its four members receiving $500 each. Clairvoyant Consulting earned second place and $400 for each of its four members. Coming in third was the four-member Table 7 Consulting, receiving $300 per member. Earning fourth place was Cats Consulting, with its four members receiving $250 each.
The remaining two finalist teams, Fantastic Four and GKLS Consulting, earned honorable mention honors, with each team member receiving $150.
The following students placed in the competition; included are their teams and prize amounts:
Gunther Shull, senior in organizational management, Dighton, honorable mention, GKLS Consulting, $150; Samantha Crawford, senior in human resource management, Ellis, honorable mention, GKLS Consulting, $150.
From Greater Kansas City: Karl Burg, senior in management information systems, honorable mention, GKLS Consulting, $150, and Reid Seacat, senior in finance, first place, The Last Dance, $500, both from Olathe; Jake Acosta, senior in finance, honorable mention, Fantastic Four, $150, Jack Beckley, senior in accounting, fourth place, Cats Consulting, $250, and Garrett Gunnerson, senior in supply chain management, third place, Table 7 Consulting, $300, all from Overland Park; and Brooke Pickert, senior in marketing and sales, second place, Clairvoyant Consulting, $400, and Larissa Vogt, senior in accounting, honorable mention, GKLS Consulting, $150, both from Shawnee.
