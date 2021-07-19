Scoop’s Lounge is back open at 1104 N. Washington St., according to owner Darryl Perry.
Perry, who closed the business when he moved to Georgia in 2019 not long after it first opened in March 2019, said he had returned to Junction City and reopened his business in late June.
He had the building his business is located in back in 2019 and lost it after which point he moved. When he returned to Junction City, Perry found the building was still available and he worked out a deal with the current owner to have it returned to him. He didn’t like seeing the building where his business had once been located unoccupied, he said. Perry said he’s glad to have it back and his business back, reopened inside it.
“It’s still a project for me,” he said.
He plans to work on the outside of the building to improve the way it looks.
“The inside is very lounge-y, upscale looking compared to what we’re used to around here,” Perry said. “Just to give people a reason to get dressed.”
He said he has seen bars and clubs in Junction City come and go, but hopes Scoop’s Lounge can be in its place on Washington Street to stay. Perry said the business had seen a lot of interest online and that he had received multiple inquiries about it.
“I want to be here long-term,” he said.
Perry said he was just picking up where he left off in 2019.
Challenges he anticipates as he reopens his business include continuing to get by with minimal staff, finding his target audience and figuring out what that audiences wants from him. He wants to ensure everyone feels comfortable there. He said he has received lots of help from his fiancé Ellease Rayton.
Perry believes he can make things work.
“I can’t tell you everything is perfect — you know what I mean?” he said. “I know it’s a process, so I know there’s going to be some challenges.”
Scoop’s Lounge’s hours are 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from noon until 9 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.