A new restaurant is coming to the Bartell building on the corner of Sixth and Washington Streets.
Caleb Edwards, the owner of Five Restaurant in Manhattan, has purchased a portion of the building and plans to move a new eatery — called Six Restaurant — into the building.
Edwards announced his new business venture at a Junction City Main Street board meeting last week.
He did not offer a timeline for the new restaurant.
“As far as getting into a lot of the specifics on everything, there will come a little bit more as teasers over the next couple months as work is done on the building to make that into the space that we want it to be,” Edwards said. “But I can at least assure you that we are aiming to do something that is a little bit different than anything else that we have here right now and anything — I think t’ll be different — than what Manhattan has right now.”
Edwards said what Six did wouldn’t be quite the same as what Five offered, but did not go into detail about what that would be except that he would be “using local ingredients, local people, hopefully having a partnership with Fort Riley and the surrounding communities for events and staffing and all that kind of stuff. (We) utilize as much local farming and local produce as we can throughout the year and (we’re) just wanting to continue to do that here as well.”
Edwards said he looked forward to opening the new restaurant. He talked about his family’s history with the restaurant business.
“One of the reasons we called our restaurant Five was because we traced our restaurant experience back to five generations ago when our great-great grandmother had a small little cafe,” he said.
