Six selected for second cohort of KFB's Casten Fellows program

Casten Fellows are (front, from left) Shanda Mattix, Ashley Hornberger and Hope Hernandez. Back: Kyler Langvardt, Levi Clubine and Mike Beying.

 Courtesy photo

MANHATTAN — Six Farm Bureau members of Kansas have been selected for the second cohort of the organization’s Casten Fellows program to enhance leadership and expand perspectives of participants.

“This program was developed to honor Kansas Farm Bureau staffer Jill Casten-Downing and continue her love for agriculture, leadership development and international travel,” says Edie Doane, Kansas Farm Bureau director of training and development. “The participants selected have demonstrated a commitment to intentional life-long growth and active engagement in Kansas Farm Bureau.”