TOPEKA—Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers visited Wamego, Manhattan, and Junction City on Wednesday to continue on his tour of the state, returning millions of dollars in Unclaimed Property to thousands of Kansans.
“I know how important it is for Kansas families to feel financially secure and empowered,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “As a longtime ag banker, Board of Education President, state senator, father, and grandfather, I understand the challenges everyday Kansans face. Returning unclaimed property is one way we can help families save for education, housing, retirement, and put money back in their pockets.”
Treasurer Rogers hosted pop-up events at the Wamego Public Library and the Bluestem Bistro in Manhattan to meet with residents and raise awareness for State Treasurer’s Office services. He was able to identify $23,525 in unclaimed property for individuals and entities searched during the pop-up events.
The office has identified 50,325 unclaimed property claims worth $4,271,502.67 for Geary County Residents; 57,026 unclaimed property claims worth $5,477,717.37 for Riley County residents; 10,903 unclaimed property claims worth $944,918.72 for Pottawatomie residents. Unclaimed property can be any financial asset that its owner has not claimed or has not had any owner-generated activity for a specific period of time. Unclaimed property is not real estate.
Claiming unclaimed property through the Office of Kansas State Treasurer is always easy, safe, and free. Any website requesting credit card information or offering to find property for a fee is not the official website of the State Treasurer.
For more information on the unclaimed property program and to search online, please go to KansasCash.ks.gov
