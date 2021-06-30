Walmart makes donations to two local non-profit organizations

Aging Well and Wheels of H.O.P.E both received $1,000 donations from Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market to further support their missions.
Aging Well is a non-profit organization focused on building a new senior living campus on Spring Valley Rd. The Aging Well campus will provide long term care in a small home design. The small homes will offer each elder a private room and private bath surrounding an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living room. The culture will focus on family style living rather than institutional living. Assisted living apartments will also be built for those needing less care but interested in receiving the benefits of living in a senior community. The culture of the campus will be centered around purpose, empowerment, and providing honorable care. Aging Well will add 40 new jobs to Junction City and keep an estimated $1,320,000 in revenue related to senior services that is leaving the county. Aging Well is currently more than halfway to meeting their $3.5 million fundraising goal and plans to begin construction late fall.
Wheels of H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Eat) is also a non-profit organization created to provide supplemental food to chronically hungry children in Geary County, while removing many of the common barriers encountered by low-income families, including transportation. Each month Wheels of H.O.P.E. delivers food to residential areas within the community identified as having a high percentage of food insecure families. These families are invited based on recommendations received from staff members in Geary County USD #475. Research states that children who receive adequate nutrition perform better academically in school and experience more positive health and wellness outcomes. Parents who are able to provide their families with good nutrition are better equipped to focus on pursuing more positive outcomes for their families. With community support Wheels of H.O.P.E works to help combat the issue of food insecurity in Geary County.
In addition to financial support of local organizations, Walmart supports opportunities for their staff to volunteer as well.
Aging Well’s Board Co-Chair, LaDonna Junghans, shared “We are grateful for Walmart giving us financial support and look forward to partnering with their staff as volunteers in the future.”
