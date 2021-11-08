United Way of Junction City/Geary County ended a successful week-long Business Blitz event on Friday, raising a total of $5,200.
More than 20 businesses participated in the Business Blitz by donating or pledging various amounts for the general fund of the organization. Businesses that donated or pledged on Monday were recognized through the organization’s Facebook page, the radio and JC Post through the whole week. Those that donated Tuesday were recognized from that point on through the week and so-on.
Executive Director Nichole Mader said the money raised will help provide support to nine different agencies and six different direct service programs. The organization has done the event each year since 2008.
Mader said the organization has received about $5,000 for the past five years through the event, so this year’s total was typical. The total may still increase, Mader said, as staff are still determining the full total from the fundraiser Splash-N-Dash partnered with the organization for during the event.
The businesses that donated Monday are AFLAC – Pamela Polk, Animal Doctor, Baskin’ Robbins, Coryell Insurers, Edward Jones – Noel Park, Farm Bureau Financial — Matt Machin, Flint Hills Roof System, Heldstab Appliance, Kollhoff Pharmacy, State Farm – Karen Jameson, State Farm – LaDonna Junghans, Upland Mutual Insurance and Walter “Pete” Robertson.
Businesses that donated Tuesday are Tyme Out Lounge, Splash-N-Dash and Glenn’s Music.
Wednesday, six businesses donated: Central National Bank, Exchange Bank, Cardinal Insurance – Brian Field, Coldwell Banker Mowry-Custer, JC Abstract & Title and Reynoldson & Reynoldson.
Thursday, Ben Kitchens Painting Company donated, and on Friday, two anonymous donors and Jim Clark Chevrolet contributed to the total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.